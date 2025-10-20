UAF set to hold conference on Waris Shah

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Waris Shah Conference is being held at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday (tomorrow) to pay tribute to the Punjabi classic poet.

The conference aims at introducing the younger generation to the thoughts of the Waris Shah. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will be the chief guest.

Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan said the conference would highlight the philosophical, literary and cultural aspects of Waris Shah. She said Shah’s poetry was not only a valuable treasure of Punjabi literature but also a rich reflection of the culture, society and folk wisdom of Punjab.

Linguists, literary personalities and researchers from across the country would participate in the conference and present research papers on Waris Shah’s poetry.

ROAD CRASHES: Three people died and six were injured in three road accidents in the Faisalabad and Khanewal areas on Sunday.

In the first incident, an underage motorcyclist and his mother died after their motorcycle hit a timber-laden camel cart on Sunday at Tandlianwala in Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 report identified the deceased as Shahnawaz (16) and his mother Tahira Perveen (40).

They were on the way home after finishing work at Chak 592-GB to Tandlianwala when their two-wheeler hit the camel-cart going ahead at Awan Chowk.

As a result, they were seriously wounded and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala where they succumbed to their injuries.

In the second incident, a man died in an accident involving a speeding car and a motorcyclist on Kamalia Road, Rajana.

The speeding car ran over a motorcycle, later identified as 55-year-old Iqbal. As a result, he was severely wounded and died instantly.

In the third incident, six passengers were injured in a collision between two buses near M-4 Shamkot interchange in Khanewal. The injured were identified as Sikandar (23), Umar (26), Jehansher (58), Bahadur (60), Mehran (28) and Nadeem (45).

Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted them to Khanewal DHQ Hospital.

RETRIEVED: A team of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera), led by Jhang assistant commissioner, retrieved 2,160 kanal state land from the possession of land grabbers at Jhang.

A press release said that grabbers had been cultivating crops on the land, which was allotted to the University of Jhang. A video issued by the information department showed a maize crop which was destroyed by a tractor by Pera on the retrieved land.

KIDNAP: A married woman was allegedly kidnapped by a man and his three accomplices in Chak 291-GB, Rajana. In the first information report, Ahmad Ali informed the police Javed Masih and his three accomplices abducted his daughter, Fatima Bibi (19).

Police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects and to recover the abductee.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025