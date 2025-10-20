Shahid Afridi to set up vocational centre in Swabi

SWABI: Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shahid Afridi announced here the other day that a vocational centre would be set up by the Shahid Afridi Foundation in Swabi district, aiming to impart vital skills to youth for earning their livelihood with dignity and honour.

He announced this during a ceremony held at the Topi Jirga Hall. Officials of the district administration, flood-hit families and representatives of local government attended the gathering.

Mr Afridi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed ration to 300 families. He also gave away cheques for the construction of houses for the flood-hit people of Dalori and Sarkoi Bala areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Afridi said: “Today, I announce that a vocational centre will be built in Swabi where children will study and acquire vital skills so that they will be able to stand on their own feet and earn their livelihood with dignity.”

“With skill development, a person becomes able to live with dignity, earning his livelihood with honour,” he elaborated.

“When skills are imparted to children, they do not need anyone. I request the officials of the district administration to give us a small building, not much, just three rooms, where we can start our training centre,” he said.

Mr Afridi said that they had also established a vocational centre in Khyber district, which has yielded very encouraging results.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025