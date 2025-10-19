Return to war ‘will be a nightmare’

Israel has accused Palestinian fighters of carrying out attacks on soldiers in Gaza’s south, Al Jazeera reports.

Hamas — which continues to accuse Israel of multiple ceasefire violations — says communication with its remaining units in Rafah has been cut off for months and “we are not responsible for any incidents occurring in those areas”.

Palestinians quickly feared the return of war.

“It will be a nightmare,” said Mahmoud Hashim, a father of five from Gaza City, who appealed to US President Donald Trump and other mediators to prevent the ceasefire’s collapse.

Israel is pressing Hamas to return the remains of all 28 deceased captives, saying the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will stay closed “until further notice”.