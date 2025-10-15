Rice growers sensitised on global standards

LARKANA: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised a seminar in Larkana to raise awareness among farmers and other stakeholders about harmful and beneficial microorganisms affecting rice crops and help them align with global standards.

Agro Consultant Dr Mubarak informed rice growers, warehouse operators, agricultural officers, and rice mill owners that Basmati rice was one of Pakistan’s most valuable export commodities, famous worldwide for its aroma and taste, but in recent years, several consignments of Pakistani rice had been rejected by international markets due to excessive levels of toxins and pesticide residues beyond permissible limits. It caused financial losses to the country, he said.

Keeping this situation in view, the authority had taken the initiative to create awareness among farmers, mill owners, and stakeholders, to help them align with global standards.

The expert explained that the seminar’s objective was to provide farmers and traders essential knowledge regarding post-harvest handling, safe pesticide usage, and quality certification — so that Pakistan’s rice exports could increase and its reputation in international markets could be strengthened.

Agricultural experts presented practical solutions and best practices for reducing toxins level and ensuring full compliance with Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs).

They emphasised that such seminars would not only help increase rice exports but also significantly improve the overall quality of Pakistani rice.

The Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Khair Muhammad Shaikh appreciated the authority’s efforts, stating that such seminars would prove highly beneficial for rice exporters and growers, as they not only helped improve quality but also enhance access to global markets.

The participants were trained in effective methods for controlling and preventing toxins, including proper drying, storage, antd handling of rice, along with pre- and post-harvest management practices.

