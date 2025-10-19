Bilawal reaffirms commitment to work with Centre for Karachi’s uplift

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reaffirmed his commitment to work with the federal government for the city’s progress, provided that it is carried out in accordance with the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

He stated that he would welcome any efforts by the federal government to work for Karachi’s development and expressed hope that the federation would fulfill its responsibilities towards the city.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while responding to media questions during his visit to Karsaz to pay tribute to the victims of the Oct 18, 2007 bomb attack.

His comments came in light of a recent meeting between a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the MQM-P requested a greater development role for the federal government in Karachi.

This development follows objections raised by the Sindh government regarding the federal government’s involvement in Karachi’s affairs without prior consultation with provincial authorities.

“If the federal government wishes to undertake development projects in Karachi, it would indeed be a matter of satisfaction,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari. However, he emphasised that all such initiatives must be carried out in accordance with the Constitution and the 18th Amendment.

Earlier, the PPP chairman, along with several party leaders and workers, visited the Karsaz Martyrs’ Memorial to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Oct 18, 2007, when former premier Benazir Bhutto returned to her homeland after exile.

While speaking to the media after offering fateha at the site of the tragedy, he said that Pakistan’s history is marked by many painful incidents, and the events of Oct 18, 2007, stand among the “most tragic acts of terrorism in which several PPP workers were martyred.”

He added that the terrorist attack was not only a conspiracy against his mother and the PPP but also against the country and the federation itself.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the voice and the hope of the people. Despite the brutal terrorist attack, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto never feared the terrorists, the extremists, or their facilitators. She neither bowed nor retreated; she continued her struggle with unwavering courage — until she was martyred on December 27, 2007,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oct 18 anniversary was observed across Sindh with solemnity to remember the victims of the 2007 Karsaz bombing. Various events were held in all districts across the province under the banner of the PPP, with party leaders, workers, and supporters paying rich tributes.

In Larkana, the Karsaz tragedy anniversary was observed with reverence and respect at a gathering held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto under the banner PPP’s district chapter.

A Quran Khawani was held on the premises of the graveyard where 20 unknown victims of the carnage were buried. The premises was declared Janisaran-i- Benazir Qabristan, situated near Bhuttos’ mausoleum.

PPP Larkana district president and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, along with the district general secretary and District Council Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, divisional general secretary Abdul Fatah Bhutto, Special Assistant to the CM Khair Mohammed Shikah, Larkana Mayor Anwar Luhar, Mansoor Soomro, Syed Arshad Rashdi, Mohammad Anwar Burro, Sarfraz Mirani, Zahid Jilbani, and leaders and activists of the party’s women and studuent wings participated in the ceremony.

Participants later visited the graveyard, laid floral wreaths on the graves and offered fateha for the departed souls.

They also paid homage to all victims of the tragedy.

PPP Shaheed Benazirabad district leaders and activists participated in a similar programme held at Peoples Secretariate in Nawabshah.

PPP’s divisional general secretary Javed Nayab Leghari, district president Mohammad Saalim Zardari, general secretary Syed Ali Haider Shah, Information Secretary Rashid Chandio, Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi and others spoke to the participants and paid homage to the victims.

A Quran Khwani and Langar was also arranged for the martyrs.

PPP leaders and activists of its Badin district chapter also held a Qurani Khwani and condolence meerting at Luwari Palace.

PPP leaders including Aajiz Dhamrah, Gianchand Esrani, Jam Ali Asghar Halepoto and MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur attended the gathering.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025