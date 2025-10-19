FIA arrests ETPB defaulter

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a crackdown on the defaulters of lease money of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (agricultural land) and arrested a defaulter in Gujranwala.

An FIA official said that FIA had arrested Muhammad Zubair, son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Papnakha, Gujranwala, in connection with a case, registered with FIA Police Station Gujrat.

The suspect had obtained 13.6 acres of agricultural land in village Channi Muhrah, district Hafizabad, on lease from the ETPB Gujranwala in 2019 for a period of three years (up to 2022). The lessee deposited the lease amount for the first year and took possession of the land accordingly. However, he failed to deposit the lease money for the second and third years, amounting to Rs610,500.

