E-Paper | October 19, 2025

FIA arrests ETPB defaulter

A Correspondent Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a crackdown on the defaulters of lease money of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (agricultural land) and arrested a defaulter in Gujranwala.

An FIA official said that FIA had arrested Muhammad Zubair, son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Papnakha, Gujranwala, in connection with a case, registered with FIA Police Station Gujrat.

The suspect had obtained 13.6 acres of agricultural land in village Channi Muhrah, district Hafizabad, on lease from the ETPB Gujranwala in 2019 for a period of three years (up to 2022). The lessee deposited the lease amount for the first year and took possession of the land accordingly. However, he failed to deposit the lease money for the second and third years, amounting to Rs610,500.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....