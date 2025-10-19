Injured outlaw held after ‘CCD encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested a suspected criminal involved in 38 cases in injured condition after an encounter near 50-RD road in Hasilpur police precincts, about 90km from here.

According to CCD officials, their team was deployed for night patrolling near 27 Rest House when three people on a motorcycle appeared. When signalled to stop, they allegedly opened fire on the CCD personnel. After the crossfire ended, one person was found injured, while his two accomplices fled into a nearby forest.

The injured suspect was identified as Allah Ditta, a resident of village No. 2/BC Lal Sohanra, who was wanted in 38 cases. Police recovered a 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The firing by the suspect damaged a CCD vehicle, but official Zafar Hussain, wearing a bullet-proof jacket, remained unhurt. A case has been registered against Allah Ditta’s two accomplices who remain at large.

ACID BURNS: A woman suffered serious burns in an alleged acid attack at her home in village 110/DB, within the limits of Yazman police station in Bahawalpur district, on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said victim Nadira (30) was asleep when unidentified persons allegedly broke into her house, threw acid on her, and fled.

Rescuers from 1122 and Yazman police rushed to the scene and shifted the victim to THQ Hospital Yazman.

Doctors reported her condition as serious, with severe burns to her abdomen, legs, and an arm. Yazman police have registered an FIR based on the victim’s complaint.

HARASSMENT: Vehari Saddar Police have booked a hotel owner for the alleged sexual harassment and attempted advancement towards a nine-year-old girl in the town of Pir Murad, village 141-WB, on Friday.

According to police sources, complainant ‘T’ reported that her minor daughter went to the hotel to purchase meals. While giving him money, hotel owner ‘M’ allegedly harassed her and attempted to advance on her. The girl’s screams attracted people, who rescued her from the alleged harasser.

A case was registered under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code. When police raided his hotel for arrest, the suspect was found to have absconded. Police have launched a search for his arrest.

MASS WEDDINGS: A mass wedding ceremony was held at a local marriage hall in Bahawalpur under the Punjab Chief Minister’s “Dhee Rani” programme (third phase), where 174 deserving couples tied the knot on Saturday.

The couples, all belonging to Bahawalpur district, included six from the Christian community, three from the Hindu community, and two disabled couples.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt distributed Rs200,000 as ‘salami’ on behalf of CM Maryam Nawaz to each couple, in addition to providing wedding dresses for the bride and groom.

In his speech, the minister congratulated the couples and stated that the CM plans to arrange weddings for 5,000 deserving couples this year.

ACE: A raiding team from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Vehari claimed to have arrested Union Council Secretary Muhammad Akram for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs10,000 from the complainant, Ehsan.

The ACE team recovered the signed currency notes from the suspect’s possession.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025