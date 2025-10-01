E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Four suspects killed in ‘CCD encounters’

Dawn Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

OKARA/BAHAWALPUR: Four suspects were allegedly killed in separate ‘encounters’ with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Monday and Tuesday.

In one incident, CCD said that its team was on patrol when it received information that four armed men had injured a passerby and snatched his motorcycle. Acting on the tip-off, the team rushed to the area and intercepted the suspects near Qadir Pul within the jurisdiction of Mandi Ahmadabad police station.

The suspects reportedly opened fire on the CCD personnel, who retaliated. After the exchange of fire, two suspects were found lying dead on the roadside, allegedly hit by bullets fired by their fleeing accomplices.

Police recovered illicit weapons and a snatched motorcycle from the scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy, while special teams were formed to trace the two absconding suspects.

Later, the CCD identified the deceased as Aun alias Auni and Allah Ditta, reportedly gypsies, who were wanted in at least 13 cases of heinous crimes at various police stations.Meanwhile, CCD Multan region claimed to have killed two and injured as many dacoits in three separate encounters on Tuesday.

In the Tawakkal Town near Basti Chajooshah in Multan, two dacoits identified as Naveed Hussain, involved in over 21 cases, and Husnain Raza, involved in 31 crimes, were killed in separate encounters with the CCD patrolling teams.

The CCD team claimed to have recovered unlicensed arms and two snatched motorcycles from their possession.

The CCD claimed that constable Liaqat Ali was also shot at by the two fleeing accomplices of the deceased dacoits. However, constable Liquat escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bullet proof jacket.

In another encounter, the CCD claimed that two dacoits identified as Tanveer and Waqas Ali were arrested in injured condition near an agriculture farm in Multan.

A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the injured, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the CCD added.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

