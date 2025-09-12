E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Three ‘dacoits’ killed in encounters with CCD

A Correspondent Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) Multan region claims to have killed three ‘dangerous dacoits’ while arresting two in injured condition after three separate encounters in Multan, Khanewal and Kahror Pacca on Thursday in which a police constable also suffered injuries.

According to CCD sources, in an exchange of fire between CCD officials and three dangerous dacoits at Multan’s Qasim Bela, one dacoit identified as Jamshed was killed and police constable Nasir suffered injuries.

In Khanewal, near the Old Khanewal locality, one Muhammad Ehsan was killed in the crossfire, while at 124/15 in Khanewal police station limits, one Zohaib was also killed. In another such incident at village 18/Kassi near Mauza Gul Muhammad, a CCD team exchanged fire with three suspects and arrested two, Faizan Ali and Muhammad Jamal, in injured condition.

In Kahror Pacca in Lodhran district, a CCD team claimed that in an encounter with two criminals, one Sajjad was arrested in injured condition and was hospitalised. Police claimed that his accomplice managed to flee and had been booked.

AFFECTEES GREETED: A group of 230 men, women, and children from 55 flood-affected families of Jalalpur Peerwala reached different areas of Jahania near Khanewal city and were greeted by the locals and administration.

The affectees had come to the homes of their relatives in the Gharibababd scheme, block No 6 and Chak 1122/10-R in Jahania. On the information of their arrival, Jahania.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

