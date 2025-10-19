Saudi telecom giant launches AI hub in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecommunications Group here on Saturday launched an artificial intelligence hub (AI Hub) in Pakistan to promote sharing knowledge, build skills and develop talent between the two countries.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and others launched the initiative.

The AI Hub will help promote AI research, knowledge exchange, digital capacity building and co-creation of technology solutions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital domain.

Minister Shaza Fatima said GO AI Hub was not a traditional agreement or a one-time transaction, but a sustainable digital platform enabling Pakistani professionals and entrepreneurs to engage directly with Saudi businesses without the need to travel or spend additional resources. “Through this hub, Pakistani freelancers can offer their services to Saudi companies remotely,” she said.

The minister said a major investment in data infrastructure would follow, supporting Pakistan’s growing digital ecosystem. She termed the project the first drop of many to come, and expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon witness billions of dollars in new investments.

Initiative will provide Pakistani freelancers an opportunity to offer their services to Saudi companies remotely,says IT minister

Ms Khawaja added that Pakistan is now witnessing tangible results, with visible growth in investment, emerging technological talent, and expanding centers of artificial intelligence across the country. The minister expressed optimism that the 17 newly-signed agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the IT sector would further enhance cooperation.

The Saudi ambassador said that the company has already achieved success with a hub in Silicon Valley, USA, and is now bringing that vision to Pakistan.

“We look forward to more projects that will strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries,” he added.

GO Group CEO Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour said the launch of the Hub in Islamabad, following the first established in Silicon Valley marked a new chapter in Saudi-Pakistan cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and ICT development. He added that the launch of the Hub in Islamabad signifies the company’s confidence in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, talented youth, and innovation potential.

He added that the GO group will invest in data centres and cybersecurity infrastructure.

He invited Pakistani companies and institutions to engage with the GO AI Hub to explore AI-led opportunities in the Saudi market.

Also present on the occasion were National Coordinator SIFC Gen Sarfaraz Ahmed, PSEB CEO Abu Bakar and others.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025