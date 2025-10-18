E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Rybakina dispatches Paolini to reach Ningbo final and boost WTA Finals bid

Reuters Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:05pm
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in action during the semi-final match against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini at the Ningbo Open at the Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China on October 18, 2025 . — Reuters
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during the semi-final match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Ningbo Open at the Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China on October 18, 2025 . — Reuters

Kazakh third seed Elena Rybakina powered past Italy’s Jasmine Paolini with a clinical 6-3, 6-2 victory on Saturday to secure her place in the Ningbo Open final, keeping her hopes of qualifying for next month’s WTA Finals on track.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final on Sunday, after the Russian fourth seed beat compatriot Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

Rybakina broke second-seeded Paolini for a 5-3 lead in the opening set before comfortably sealing it.

The pair were locked at 2-2 in the second, but Rybakina shifted gears, breaking serve to lead 3-2 and claiming the next three games to wrap up the match in one hour and 29 minutes, during which the 26-year-old fired 10 aces and 30 winners.

“I knew the match would be very tough,” Rybakina said after reaching her second final of the year.

“Jasmine played really well this season. She’s a really tough opponent. I knew I’d need to bring my best. I’m happy I stayed focused until the end and I won it in straight sets.

“I’m very excited. I’ll try to bring my best (in the final). Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Despite the defeat, Paolini, who was runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon last year, remains in the hunt for one of the two remaining spots at the WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys have all qualified for the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which runs from Nov 1-8.

