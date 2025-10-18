E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Paolini overcomes Bencic to reach Ningbo semis

Reuters Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:44am
ITALY’S Jasmine Paolini in action during her Ningbo Open quarter-final against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Yinzhou Tennis Center on Friday.—Reuters
ITALY’S Jasmine Paolini in action during her Ningbo Open quarter-final against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Yinzhou Tennis Center on Friday.—Reuters

NINGBO: Italian second seed Jasmine Paolini kept her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals alive with a gritty comeback win over Belinda Bencic, beating Switzerland’s Tokyo Olympic gold medallist 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the Ningbo Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Paolini will face third-seed Elena Rybakina in the semis, after the Russian-born Kazakh took less than an hour to beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-0 later in the day.

Twice Grand Slam finalist Paolini needs a win over Rybakina in the last four to qualify for next month’s WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The contest against Bencic at the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament, which lasted a marathon three hours and 22 minutes, marked the longest match of Paolini’s season.

Bencic, 28, served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was unable to close it out. Her momentum was further interrupted in the deciding set when she took a medical time-out due to a thigh issue while trailing 4-3.

“One of the toughest I ever played, honestly,” Paolini, who was the runner-up at last year’s French Open and Wimbledon, said. “Belinda, she’s an amazing player and a very good person. Today she deserved to win as well, so it was really tough.

“I’m happy I stayed there, because at the beginning I had too many mistakes. I couldn’t find my best tennis, but then I just tried to stay there every point and turn the match somehow.”

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys have all qualified for the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour in Riyadh, with two spots still up for grabs.

Rybakina also remained in contention for a place at the WTA Finals, as she landed seven aces while a struggling Tomljanovic made nine double faults.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina has now won 50 matches on the tour this year and qualified for seven semi-finals.

“Of course it would be nice to qualify [for the WTA Finals]. But I know for this I still need to win a lot of matches. Not only here, but also next week,” Rybakina said.

“Today I think I served well. Its not easy to play Ajla. Today a lot of things went my way. Also some lines which I caught. Overall, happy I won in straight sets. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

Fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova brushed aside American McCartney Kessler 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last-four clash with fellow Russian and seventh seed Diana Shnaider, who beat local favourite Zhu Lin 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 later on Friday.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...