E-Paper | October 18, 2025

57 items exempted from certificate requirement

Saleem Shahid Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 09:12am

QUETTA: The Federal Ministry of Commerce has exempted 57 items from the requirement of a Certificate of Origin (COO) for trade with Iran, a move hailed by the business community as a major breakthrough in strengthening bilateral trade.

The decision was announced during a Zoom meeting between the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the private sector, chaired by Member Customs Policy Ashhad Jawad and participated by Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) President Muhammad Ayub Mariani, Chief Collector Customs Irfan Javed, Collector Customs Jameel Baloch, State Bank representative Muhammad Yasir, commerce ministry official Zubair Khan, and other stakeholders.

The meeting focused on addressing long-standing hurdles in Pakistan-Iran trade, particularly issues related to the Electronic Import Form (EIF) and COO.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashhad Jawad said the government was taking all possible steps to promote legal and formal trade with Iran, and that the exemption of 57 items from the COO requirement was an important part of this effort. He emphasised that promoting legal trade was vital for the country’s economic prosperity.

He appreciated the active role of the QCCI and expressed confidence that the new policy would significantly enhance trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The QCCI president welcomed the federal government’s decision, saying that the chamber had consistently raised concerns about the mandatory EIF and COO requirements on behalf of the province’s traders.

Mr Mariani urged local traders to take advantage of the new facility and expand trade with Iran. He also disclosed that the QCCI had submitted a second list of 37 additional items to the authorities concerned, recommending their exemption from the COO requirement. “We hope that the second list will also be approved soon.”

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak Iran Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...