Tehreek-i-Insaf protests crackdown on TLP

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leaders and workers on Friday staged demonstrations in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against a crackdown on the Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan, including alleged killings of activists.

They also flayed the use of force against PTI workers during a march on Islamabad on November 26, 2024, and street protests on May 9, 2023.

Led by lawmakers and party office-bearers, the protests were staged at district levels on the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In Peshawar, the PTI leaders and workers demonstrated outside the Peshawar Press Club. PTI Peshawar district president Irfan Saleem, MNA Shandana Gulzar, MPAs Qasim Ali Shah and Samiullah and provincial deputy information secretary Ikram Khatana led the charged workers, who shouted slogans against the federal and Punjab governments for cracking down on TLP workers and “killing” them. They held portraits of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Leaders complain parties being denied constitutional right to peaceful rallies

Mr Saleem said that all political parties were free to stage demonstrations anywhere in KP, with law-enforcement agencies not using teargas and batons against them.

“This province belongs to Imran Khan, so no illegal action will be taken against anyone,” he said, adding banning political activities in the federal capital and rest of the Punjab was illegal and unconstitutional.

PTI deputy information secretary Ikran Khatana told Dawn that the party’s workers came to the protest venue in rallies. He said that the workers assembled at hujras of MNAs and MPAs, who led their processions.

Also in the day, the PTI activists took to the streets in the Shahpur area of Shangla district against “unconstitutional and illegal” actions against workers of TLP and other political forces. The rally was led by PTI district president Liaquat Ali Yousafzai.

Mr Yousafzai said political and religious parties were being denied their constitutional right to protest peacefully.

“Until Imran Khan is released, the Constitution and the rule of law cannot be established in this country,” he said.

Chairman of Bisham tehsil council Haji Sadeedur Rehman said the country’s largest party had been “walled up,” while “unelected people” were being sent to the assemblies by the security establishment.

He claimed that a specific political ideology was being promoted by sidelining the PTI and other political and religious forces, particularly in Punjab.

Alpuri tehsil council chairman Waqar Ahmed Khan said thousands of PTI workers and top leaders were being imprisoned to pave the way for PML-N and PPP.

He accused state institutions of “trampling the Constitution” and said the party would not remain silent until the rule of law was restored.

PTI leader Abbas Khan Zamkakhel said it was time for youth to “take to the field.” He said Imran Khan’s vision for empowered young leadership would continue to be advanced.

In Mohmand’s Mian Mandi Bazaar area, the PTI activists and leaders held a rally led by MNA Sajid Khan.

Mr Khan condemned the government’s crackdown on TLP, calling it regrettable and tantamount to anti-national behaviour.

He said innocent PTI activists were shot and martyred on Nov 26, with no action taken against culprits.

Mr Khan said that the PTI would raise its voice for everyone who suffered injustice.

He noted that PTI founder Imran Khan had always opposed oppression, so he was imprisoned.

PTI leaders said staging protest was a constitutional and legal right of every citizen. They urged the Punjab government to stop “oppressive actions or face serious consequences.”

The PTI leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the firing on TLP workers and the Nov 26 shootings.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reached Dera Ismail Khan on Friday to meet former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The one-on-one meeting between the two PTI leaders lasted for around an hour and a half, with the current political situation and party’s organisational matters coming under discussion, according to party sources. They said both leaders agreed to strengthen the party and ensure the continuation of public service initiatives.

Mr Gohar appreciated Gandapur’s leadership and contributions to the party, saying the PTI took pride in having capable leaders like him.

He praised Gandapur’s performance as the chief minister, noting that he implemented Imran Khan’s vision through practical reforms aimed at establishing the concept of a welfare-oriented State of Medina.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025