Thal Jeep Rally to include dirt bike race

DERA GHAZI KHAN: This year, the Thal Jeep Rally will include a dirt bike race along with other races, with an expected participation of over 100 national and international racers.

The officials of the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) announced this during a press conference here on Thursday.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry announced that the 10th Thal Jeep Rally would be held from Nov 6 to 9, for which final arrangements were being made in Muzaffargarh, Kot Adu and Layyah.

He said this year, participation from over 100 national and international racers were expected, with competitions in 13 different categories, including a newly-added dirt bike race. He said the rally’s track would be 200km long, with its mid-point in the Chowbara area of Layyah district.

Alongside the rally, cultural shows would be held in Layyah and Muzaffargarh, and a major cultural festival would be organised at Chowbara to promote local culture, traditions, and crafts, he added.

Event Manager Nauman Khan said the rally had become the second largest event in Punjab, and last year, over 100,000 people attended the three-day event. This year, he said, international racers would be part of the event, and two separate races for the women’s category would also be held to ensure full participation and representation of women.

