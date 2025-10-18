Book Review: Jurassic World Pocket Expert

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a dinosaur trainer like Owen Grady or exploring Isla Nublar with Blue the Velociraptor by your side; if you ever thought of outsmarting your classmate with new information; and if you ever want to enjoy a car ride with your family where gadgets are forbidden, this book is made for you!

Jurassic World Pocket Expert by DK is a pocket-sized treasure chest of facts, movie secrets and jaw-dropping details about dinosaurs.

From the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex to the clever Velociraptor and the gigantic Mosasaurus that ruled the ocean, this book brings the Jurassic World universe to life. It’s packed with bright pictures, amazing movie images and easy-to-read sections that make learning about dinosaurs super fun. Each page feels like opening a mini-museum — except it fits right in your backpack!

Written by Catherine Saunders, this book provides you with ‘All the facts you need to know’, as mentioned on the cover. The origin, era, diet and habitat of the dinosaurs: each page offers the minutest details you want to know about the creatures that died millions of years ago.

Which dinosaur had which diet, which era did they roam the earth, and what were their strengths and weaknesses — the book has it all.

You’ll learn what scientists know about real dinosaurs, while also exploring how they were reimagined for the Jurassic World movies. The movies featuring dinosaurs are also teased in with each movie’s characters, positives, and negatives explained to the T.

The layout is fantastic — colourful charts, quick “Did You Know?” boxes and cool head-to-head comparisons like Giganotosaurus vs T. rex. It’s easy to flip through as well, so you can jump straight to your favourite dinosaurs. The pictures are so detailed —you can almost hear and smell them!

While it’s not a heavy science book, it gives you just enough real facts to make you feel like a true dinosaur expert. Be it in school breaks, study breaks, or even reading under a blanket with a flashlight, the book is with you wherever you are feeling Jurassic!

By the time you finish, you’ll definitely earn your title as a ‘Pocket Dinosaur Expert’!

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025