Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index, ranking 103rd out of 106, just above Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. For the fifth time in a row, our passport holds the dubious distinction of being among the world’s least powerful. Consistency demands commitment and successive governments have shown plenty of that, especially when it comes to standing still. While others jostle up and down the index, Pakistan’s passport remains a model of stability. Holders of the green booklet can travel visa-free to a grand total of 31 destinations — a list that mostly includes islands most have never heard of and countries one might only encounter in a geography quiz. Meanwhile, top spot holders, Singaporeans, can breeze into 193 destinations, and South Koreans into 190.

One could blame geopolitics, global suspicion, or our own bureaucratic enthusiasm for paperwork. But the truth is that passport strength reflects far more than airport convenience: it mirrors international trust, governance standards and economic credibility. The weaker the state, the weaker its passport. And ours, sadly, carries the weight of poor diplomacy, inconsistent policies, and a brand image that does not inspire confidence abroad. What can be done? For starters, the government might invest in the kind of soft power that cannot be stamped or embossed — improving governance, security, and regional relationships. Trade, tourism and academic exchange do more for mobility than slogans about ‘image building’. A modern passport design or biometric upgrade will not help if the world continues to view Pakistan as unpredictable rather than a reliable partner with a coherent vision for engagement. Until then, Pakistanis can take comfort in the one privilege our passport still offers: the ability to stay firmly grounded. After all, who really needs jet lag anyway?

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025