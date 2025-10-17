THE launch of the T-Cash Card by eTransit Punjab and Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) was welcomed by the people as a step towards modern transport payments. Thousands of people applied online, selecting their nearest metro stations from the list provided on the relevant website. However, the delivery process has created confusion.

Although the online list contains many stations across Rawalpindi and Islamabad’s Red Line metro, cards are now being delivered only at four stations: Saddar, 6th Road, Kashmir Highway and Pakistan Secretariat. The applicants are receiving text messages, directing them to the stations they originally selected, but those locations are not part of the delivery process. As a result, many commuters do not know where to collect their cards from.

Another problem is the restricted pickup timing. Many students and office workers are unable to visit the stations within the limited hours notified. Extending collection timings to at least 8pm would allow more people to receive their cards without disrupting their work or studies.

The T-Cash Card is a useful service, but smoother planning and better communi-cation are needed to ensure convenience for the public. The authorities concerned should increase the delivery points and expand collection hours to avoid further frustration among the daily commuters.

Muhammad Anfal

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025