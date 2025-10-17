Two wanted criminals surrender to police

DADU: Two members of a notorious gang voluntarily surrendered to police the other day following police raids on their multiple hideouts in an effort to apprehend them.

Murtaza Jamali and Abdullah Qambrani were involved in road robberies and motorcycle snatchings.

Both suspects appeared before the second civil judge in Johi, where they formally surrendered. Police have initiated legal procedures in accordance with the law.

Jamali and Qambrani were known to be leaders of an active gang operating across Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Johi.

Police records reveal that the two faced a long list of criminal charges in various police stations, including those of Dadu, Phulji Village, Makhdoom Bilawal and Kakar.

Dadu SSP Amir Saud Magsi has been overseeing a wide-ranging crackdown on criminal gangs across the district.

Murtaza Jamali was implicated in 21 separate cases of robberies, armed encounters with police, possessing illegal weapons and terrorism-related activities.

Abdullah Qambrani was named in 22 criminal cases, facing similar charges.

Their ringleader Mehar Jamali was apprehended two days ago in an injured state, following a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Johi police station.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025