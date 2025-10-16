SCBA election today

LAHORE: The annual election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is set to be held on Thursday (today) with a one-on-one contest for the president’s slot between Haroonur Rashid and Taufiq Asif.

Independent group, also known as Asma Jahangir group, fielded Rashid and Asif is the candidate of Hamid Khan-led professional group.

For the Vice President (Punjab) seat, a tough contest is likely among Muhammad Habib Qureshi, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain and Khalid Masood Sindhu while for the Secretary’s position, the competition is between Mian Irfan Akram of professional group and Malik Zahid Aslam Awan of the independent.

A total of 4,379 lawyers are eligible to vote in this year’s SCBA elections across the country.

Across the country, 13 polling stations have been set up, including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Hyderabad, among others.

Of these, the SCBA Lahore Registry has been designated as the largest polling centre, where 20 polling booths have been established. Polling will continue from 8:30am to 5pm.

As many as 1,460 lawyers will cast their votes at the Lahore Registry alone.

The Punjab Bar Council vice chairman will serve as the presiding officer at the Lahore station.

