Capital to have nine new police stations

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened bids for the construction of nine police stations in Islamabad.

According to the PC-I of the project, once initiated, the police stations will be completed within six months.

The police stations, which have so far been operating without purpose-built facilities, will now have dedicated buildings.

Under the project, the Shams Colony, Khanna, Humak, Koral, Nilor, Sangjani, Kirpa, Phulgran and Lohi Bher police stations will be provided with new buildings.

CDA officials said the estimated cost of all nine police stations collectively was Rs966 million. However, the bids received were 15 to 25 percent lower than the estimates.

“Bids have been opened and our file is currently under process for bid acceptance. After this step, we will issue work orders to start construction,” said an official.

He added that separately, the Bani Gala Police Station will be constructed by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) at Margalla Enclave, a joint venture housing scheme of the CDA and DHA.

When contacted, CDA Member Engineering Syed Naafat Raza said that work orders would be issued soon.

“As per the instructions of the Interior Minister and CDA Chairman, we will complete this project on a priority basis,” he said, adding that due to transparency, the CDA received very competitive bid rates, all significantly lower than the estimated cost.

“Hopefully, we will complete the construction of these police stations before the deadline,” he added.

Mr Raza said that the construction of new police stations in Islamabad was inevitable, as many were currently functioning either on greenbelts or in private buildings.

Meanwhile, CDA officials said that under two other projects, existing police stations in Islamabad are being renovated.

They said that under the first phase of renovation, work at six police stations is near completion, while design modifications are being made to improve backend operations.

Under the second phase, nine more existing police stations will be renovated and given a facelift.

Officials said that bids for these stations have been accepted and contractors have mobilized at the sites, but work has been put on hold pending finalisation of the new designs.

Similarly, officials said the CDA is also executing work on two other police stations transferred from the now-defunct Public Works Department.

They said that work on the Golra Police Station is around 90 percent complete and will be finished by the end of this month.

Work on the Women Police Station is also in progress, with 80 percent completed, and is expected to be finished by the end of this month as well.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025