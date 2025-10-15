E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Gaza’s death toll rises to 67,938 as more bodies recovered: health ministry

Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 04:50pm

The bodies of 25 people, including 16 recovered from the enclave and one person who died from their wounds, have arrived at Gaza’s hospitals in the past 24 hours, along with 35 wounded people, Al Jazeera reports citing the enclave’s health ministry.

Since fighting erupted in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 67,938 people and wounded 170,169 across the enclave.

The ministry’s daily statistical report on Telegram noted that a number of victims remain under the rubble as ambulance and civil defence teams are still unable to reach them.

