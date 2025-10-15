Two beggars deported from KSA held by FIA

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Multan circle, claimed to have arrested two beggars, deported from Saudi Arabia, at the Multan airport on Tuesday.

According to the FIA, two suspects – Mukhtiar Ali and Munir Ahmed – were sent back from Jeddah to the country by the Saudi authorities on a private airliner’s flight which landed at the Multan airport.

During clearance, the FIA immigration officials took both of them in custody.

The FIA officials say that both suspects had been arrested while begging in Saudi Arabia, were arrested and deported to Pakistan.

After initial legal process, both were shifted to the FIA’s Multan circle office for further action.

The officials say the suspects were being questioned about their other activities and their facilitators in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

INMATE DIES: A Multan district jail prisoner, allegedly suffering from tuberculosis (TB),died during treatment at Nishtar Hospital on Tuesday.

According to police and jail officials, prisoner Muhammad Rashid, a resident of Mauza Rukan Hatti, was imprisoned in the Multan district jail, where he fell ill and was admitted to Ward No 10 of Nishtar Hospital for treatment.

According to doctors, the inmate suffered from TB and was in serious condition when brought to the hospital by the jail officials. He died during treatment, they added.

Meanwhile, a woman who had attempted suicide also died in Nishtar Hospital.

As per hospital sources, Nasreen Bibi (50), a resident of Rehmanpura locality of Multan, had attempted suicide by consuming bleaching powder.

She was brought to the hospital in serious condition and could not survive.

PISTOL SEIZED: Multan Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed to have recovered a pistol, along with bullets, from a police official, while he was “suspiciously” roaming at the Multan airport on Monday.

According to official sources, the ASF personal on duty noticed a suspicious man roaming at the airport. When they questioned him, the suspect, Akhtar, disclosed he was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab police.

When the ASF personnel searched his car in the airport parking lot, a pistol and some bullets were recovered from the vehicle.

On further questioning, the ASI could neither produce licence of the weapon, nor justify his presence at the airport. At this, the ASF men arrested the suspect and later handed him over to the Cantonment police, Multan, for further interrogation.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025