Defence lawyers to conclude arguments in Toshakhana case

• Prosecution wraps up arguments; ex-PM, spouse attend hearing at Adiala jail

• Anti-terrorism court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi is likely to conclude its final arguments before the Special Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Toshakhana case related to the alleged unlawful retention of a Bulgari jewellery set, after the prosecution wrapped up its arguments on Tuesday.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing at Adiala jail, where Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and defence counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry were present.

Special Prosecutor Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Barrister Umair Majeed completed the prosecution’s final arguments following the recording of statements by the PTI founder and his wife under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday (today), when lead counsel Barrister Salman Safdar is expected to conclude the defence’s arguments. The prosecution may then seek brief time for a rebuttal, after which the court could either reserve or announce its verdict.

Earlier, the prosecution had closed its evidence after presenting 20 witnesses, including the PTI founder’s former military secretary, whose testimony was described as “damaging”. The court later summoned Mr Khan and his wife to record their statements before the conclusion of proceedings.

The case concerns the alleged unlawful retention of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set — comprising a necklace, earrings, bracelets and rings — reportedly gifted by the Saudi royal family. The couple allegedly acquired the set at a nominal price, causing a loss to the national exchequer.

According to the prosecution, the jewellery set, valued at around Rs80 million, was retained after paying only Rs2.9m. The former military secretary testified that Mr Khan had instructed him not to deposit the set in Toshakhana, in violation of official rules.

During his statement under Section 342, Mr Khan had denied all allegations, terming the case “fabricated, malicious, and politically engineered” to disqualify him from politics. He said the case was politically motivated and violated due process.

Mr Khan argued that he did not qualify as a “public servant” under the Pakistan Penal Code and maintained that even as prime minister, he was unaware of the specific details of the gift, which he claimed was presented to his wife. He said the jewellery set was lawfully retained under the Toshakhana Policy 2018 after proper valuation and payment.

Rejecting allegations of undervaluation, he said neither he nor his wife had influenced any official appraiser and described prosecution witnesses — including former comptroller Syed Inamullah Shah and appraiser Sohaib Abbasi — as “unreliable and politically compromised”.

Mr Khan also challenged the jurisdiction of both NAB and the FIA, asserting that the investigation was “extra-legal” and that the FIA had acted merely as a conduit for NAB. He questioned the admissibility of evidence obtained from abroad, including from Bulgari Italy.

In her separate statement, Bushra Bibi also pleaded not guilty, denying charges of illegal retention and undervaluation of the same jewellery set. She said the gift was declared, assessed, and retained according to Toshakhana rules. She too challenged the jurisdiction of NAB and FIA and termed the proceedings “political victimisation”.

Arrest warrant

Meanwhile, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, in the Nov 26 protest case registered at the Sadiqabad police station.

The court noted that Ms Khanum had failed to appear twice and directed the Sadiqabad police to arrest and produce her before the court by Wednesday. The court rejected her counsel’s plea for exemption from personal appearance, observing that Ms Khanum was to be charged with criminal offences in connection with the protest.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025