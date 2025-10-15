Preferential trade pact talks begin with Vietnam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Vietnam have officially launched negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The announcement was made during a high-level bilateral meeting and the Pakistan-Vietnam Business Forum on Tuesday. The forum was co-chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Diên.

Key ministers attending the forum included Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Minister for National Food Security and Industries, Rana Tanveer Hussain. The event also saw the participation of Parliamentary Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Nawabzada Mir Zarain Khan Magsi, along with senior government officials, diplomats, and prominent business leaders from both countries.

A key outcome of the meeting was the formal signing of the Joint Statement on the Launch of PTA Negotiations by both ministers, marking a historic step in the two nations’ trade relations. The agreement establishes a timeline for concluding negotiations by the end of 2025.

The PTA aims to enhance market access, diversify trade baskets, and remove tariff and non-tariff barriers, fostering a mutually beneficial trading partnership. It is expected to boost the competitiveness and export potential of both economies.

The two sides also agreed to enhance connectivity and people-to-people linkages, including the establishment of direct flight routes between Pakistan and Vietnam to promote trade, tourism, and business travel. They also discussed streamlining visa facilitation for citizens of both countries to encourage greater mobility of entrepreneurs and tourists.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, while also expressing solidarity with the people of Vietnam who have been affected by recent floods.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025