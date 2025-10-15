Pakistan, Azerbaijan parliamentary relations have become stronger: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani during a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova on Tuesday said Pakistan places its relations with Azerbaijan in high esteem and desires to further expand the mutual beneficial ties in diverse sectors.

The two dignitaries held detailed discussions on bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, trade, investment and the promotion of regional connectivity.

The Senate chairman said the friendship between the two countries is founded on mutual trust, respect and a shared commitment to common development.

He said in a short span of time, both the countries have established exemplary relations that serve as a model for others.

The high-level engagements between the two sides reflect their mutual desire to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations.

The Senate chairman expressed hope that the upcoming visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev will further strengthen the foundation of brotherly ties between the two nations.

He also expressed satisfaction that institutional linkages between the two countries are being held on a regular basis.

Highlighting the growing parliamentary cooperation, the Senate chairmannoted with satisfaction that relations between the parliaments of Pakistan and Azerbaijan have become stronger.

He also recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in which he participated in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting held in Baku in February.

The Senate chairman further stated that the contacts between the parliamentary friendship groups of both countries are also growing, which will contribute to strengthening people-to-people relations.

He also informed the Azerbaijan speaker about the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November and extended a formal invitation to her.

The Azerbaijan speaker thanked the Senate chairman and underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation through sustained engagement.

Discussing economic and investment cooperation, the Senate chairman said Pakistan views Azerbaijan as an important investment partner. Referring to trade relations, he noted that although trade between the two countries has increased, there is still ample room for further improvement.

On the subject of regional connectivity, the Senate chairmanemphasised that Pakistan accords high priority to promoting peace and prosperity in the region. He said Pakistan can serve as a natural bridge between Central and South Asia for the establishment of trade routes.

He further stated that there exists vast potential to enhance cooperation in the field of tourism as well.

Chairman Senate expressed confidence that relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger with time.

Extending an invitation to the leadership of Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan, he said that Pakistan looks forward to warmly welcoming President Ilham Aliyev.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, also met the Senate Chairman at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and various challenges facing the Muslim Ummah were discussed in detail.

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa termed his visit to Pakistan as highly significant.

He reaffirmed that the Muslim World League will continue to enhance close cooperation with Pakistan and promote a unified stance at the global level.

