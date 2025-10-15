Four Dolphin Force personnel booked for misuse of power in Ratta

RAWALPINDI: Four personnel of the Dolphin Force were booked for misuse of power in the Ratta police area, Dawn has learnt.

Gohar Mubeen, a resident of Mohanpura, lodged an FIR with the Cantt police stating that he and Faisal Karim were attending the mehndi ceremony of their friend Muhammad Fashi and were standing outside his house on Monday night.

He stated in the FIR that since he was carrying a bag containing firecrackers, four officials of the Dolphin Force arrived at the scene and asked to search the bag.

After recovering the firecrackers, they took them towards the Gawalmandi Bridge.

He further said that they called their friends to help them in dealing with the police and tried to negotiate with the officials. He alleged in the FIR that during the negotiation, the officials demanded Rs30,000 for their release, which was transferred online.

He said the amount was transferred by his friend Shaban to the account of one Muhammad Sagheer.

After a brief investigation, the Cantt police booked the four Dolphin Force personnel on charges of misuse of power under Section 155-C of the Police Order 2002.

