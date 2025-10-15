LPG stations sealed for illegal decanting

NAROWAL: In the Sambrial tehsil, four LPG stations were sealed for illegal decanting along with an illegal petrol agency and cases were registered against the violators.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sambrial Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Fatima Bandial, along with teams from Civil Defense and Pera.

During raids at various stations, a pumping machine of an illegal petrol agency was confiscated by the administration. The AC said that, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, action was being taken across the district against illegal LPG decanting and petrol agencies.

She further said that the government’s crackdown on individuals involved in such dangerous businesses within urban areas would continue to ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens. She also appealed to the public to identify those involved in such hazardous activities, so that legal action could be taken against them.

BREAST CANCER: Every year out of the 90,000 women who die of breast cancer in Pakistan, almost half are diagnosed in the last stage.

These views were expressed by Gujranwala Population Welfare Officer District Officer Adnan Ashraf while addressing an awareness seminar on breast cancer.

Mr Ashraf said that 40 to 45 per cent of breast cancer patients, out of the 90,000 who died annually, in Pakistan were diagnosed when they were in the last and incurable stage of the disease.

He said that the survival rate of breast cancer in the developed world was 90 to 95 per cent and the main reason was that women over 40 years of age undergo regular mammography tests every year.

He urged the audience to create awareness in the society to protect the sisters, daughters and mothers from breast cancer. He said that special care should be taken of patients suffering from breast cancer and they should be treated with compassion. He said that breast cancer was a non-communicable disease.

He further said that the District Population Welfare Office had been organising seminars on breast cancer, mental illnesses, the benefits of breast milk and the elimination of gender discrimination through its scholars and community officers.

Gujranwala Public Relations Deputy Director Munawar Hussain, Dr Narjis Batool, Dr Amara Nasir and Sajjad Hussain Nayyar also addressed the seminar.

The speakers informed the participants about the spread and prevention of breast cancer in women.

MDCAT: As many as 2,087 students will appear for the Medical College Admission Test (MDCAT) at the Government College Women University, Sialkot on Sunday, Oct 26.

In this connection, district-level officers from various departments participated in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali for holding the exam peacefully and transparently.

During the meeting, a detailed review was taken of the arrangements made for the examination, including security, traffic control, uninterrupted supply of electricity, medical facilities and other matters.

The DC said that the only examination center in Sialkot would be Government College Women University, Kachhari Road. A total of 2,087 candidates would appear for the examination at the center, including 375 men and 1,712 women.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025