Integrated mental health initiative launched in Chitral

CHITRAL: Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, (AKHS-P), in collaboration with Aga Khan Development Network, has launched the integrated mental health programme aimed at providing quality mental health services to the people thereby mitigating the tendency of suicides among women.

Addressing the launching ceremony here on Tuesday, AKHS-P Chitral head Mirajuddin said the initiative would directly benefit approximately 226,000 people in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, promoting effective communication and collaboration between the health, education, and social welfare sectors.

He said as outcome of the project, specialised mental health in-patient services would be launched at Aga Khan Medical Centre, Booni, marking the beginning of a new era of mental healthcare in the region.

“The aim of this initiative is to promote mental health awareness in the society, integrate services at the community level and create a support system that can provide timely and dignified mental and psychological support to every individual,” he said.

On the occasion, Chitral assistant commissioner Riaz Ahmed lauded Aga Khan Development Network for launching initiatives to strengthen the region’s health and education sectors.

He promised the district administration’s all-out support in the effective implementation of the programme.

Shahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Khaliq-uz-Zaman appreciated the initiative and said that a healthy body was the foundation of a balanced and strong society. He lauded the AKHS-P’s services in the region’s health sector.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025