World Economic Outlook: Global Economy in Flux as Prospects Remain Dim | Dawn News English Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 11:00pm 0 World Economic Outlook: Global Economy in Flux as Prospects Remain Dim | Dawn News English Join our Whatsapp channel Videos Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Why Pakistan Can’t Escape Its Smog Problem The Air We Breathe Conference: All You Need To Know Is The Air Inside Your Homes Clean? Islamabad on Lockdown: Roads Blocked, Internet Cut Ahead of TLP Protest Gaza Roundup: Ceasefire Begins, But Bombs Still Fall Who is María Corina Machado US National Guard: Why US Troops Keep Getting Deployed At Home Comments Closed