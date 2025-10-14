Balochistan High Court bans old, unfit buses on Quetta routes

• Asks transport, traffic, finance departments to speed up reforms

• Orders immediate release of funds for traffic police

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has ruled that no old or unfit buses will be allowed to operate on any routes in the provincial capital, warning that any violation will result in immediate seizure of such vehicles.

A two-judge BHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Gul Hassan Tareen issued the directives during the hearing of a case regarding traffic reforms, promotion of electric vehicles and environmental improvement in Quetta.

The court directed the transport, traffic and finance departments to expedite the implementation of reform projects through mutual coordination. It also ordered the immediate release of funds for the traffic police and the cancellation of permits for old buses, with possible leniency only if written guarantees and court compliance are ensured.

During the proceedings, the additional advocate general (AAG) for Balochistan informed the bench that, in compliance with its Sept 10 order, the minutes of the third meeting held under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode for the operation and maintenance of electric vehicles in the Central Business District (CBD) Quetta had been submitted to the court.

Key decisions made under the design, build, finance, operate and maintain (DBFOM) model included a complete ban on rickshaws entering the CBD, development of a joint enforcement strategy by the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and the traffic police, and the priority completion of electric bus and modern public transport projects without delay.

The AAG and transport secretary requested the court to allow presenting these decisions to the PPP Board for approval and immediate implementation.

The traffic police SSP submitted a report stating that, following the court’s orders, 41 unfit and substandard buses were seized between July 1 and Sept 29 this year. Crackdowns on illegal rickshaws, tinted windows, fancy number plates, and illegal parking have also been intensified.

The report stated that an amount of Rs188.7 million is required for the procurement of vehicles and gadgets for the traffic police, with the request currently under review by the finance department.

The court directed the finance secretary to examine the request and ensure prompt release of funds.

According to the Regional Transport Authority, the Balochistan government plans to introduce 12 new green buses and five pink buses dedicated for female passengers.

The transport secretary assured that once the buses arrive, they will be deployed immediately, following the operational model of the existing Green Bus service.

Lawyers representing private transporters requested the court to allow reconditioned and old buses to operate based on fitness certifications.

However, the AAG and transport secretary strongly opposed the suggestion, arguing that it would undermine the purpose of the traffic reform initiative.

The court was also informed that land beneath the Zarghoon-Sariab flyover has been identified for the establishment of a smart bus stand. The land, previously under illegal private occupation, has now been vacated under court orders, and its ownership has been verified by the Quetta Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation.

The court observed that, with the construction of a new bridge at Sariab Phatak, the extension of the Zarghoon-Sariab flyover is no longer necessary and directed that the land be utilised for the proposed smart terminal in the public interest.

Emphasising transparency and timely execution, the bench directed that the electric vehicle, green and pink bus projects must be completed without delay and in accordance with public welfare objectives.

A copy of the court’s order was sent to the AAG office for compliance. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct 30.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025