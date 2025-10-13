Former test batter Wazir Mohammad dies at 95

Former Pakistan Test batter Wazir Mohammad passed away on Monday, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to Cricinfo, the 95-year-old right-hander was born in Junagadh in 1929, and his siblings included renowned cricketers Hanif, Mushtaq and Raees Mohammad.

“One of the four Mohammad brothers to represent Pakistan in test cricket, he featured in 20 matches for his country from 1952 to 1959,” the PCB wrote in a post on X, extending its condolences.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences to Mohammad’s family in a statement, paying tribute to the batter’s services to test cricket.

“Wazir Mohammad was a good batsman and an extremely refined human being,” Naqvi was quoted as saying, offering prayers for the family.

