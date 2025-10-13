Netanyahu says treaties with Arab, Muslim countries ‘will happen a lot faster than people think’

Israel’s PM Netanyahu has said he “has never seen anyone move the world so quickly, so decisively, so resolutely” as US President Donald Trump has, Times of Israel reports.

“The coming two years will hopefully be a time of peace. Peace inside Israel and peace outside Israel.”

“I look forward to continuing marching with you on the path we paved together with the Abraham Accords,” he said, looking forward to new treaties “with Arab countries in the region and Muslim countries beyond the region.”

“This will happen a lot faster than people think,” Netanyahu said. “As prime minister of Israel, I extend my hand to all those who seek peace with us. No one wants peace more than the people of Israel.”