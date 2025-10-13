E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Octogenarian woman ‘killed for Rs1.2m gold ornaments’ in Punjab’s Chandala

Our Correspondent Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 10:20am

GUJRAT: An 85-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a thief who also took away gold ornaments worth Rs1.2 million from her house at Chandala village in Daulat Nagar police precincts.

Complainant Falak Sher, who runs a furniture business near Lalamusa, told the police that his parents lived in a separate house adjacent to his.

On October 5, 2025, his brother Amjad went to his parents’ house, where he found his mother, Shah Begum, lying dead in the bathroom with bruises around her neck.

He said that they thought she might have slipped and died of some fatal head injury.

She was later buried in the local graveyard.

He said that later on October 11, when the family checked the belongings of their late mother, they found four tolas of gold ornaments, worth around Rs1.2m, missing.

On further inquiry, they were informed by a local that he had seen one Shahzaib alias Shebbi, a resident of the same street, coming out of the deceased woman’s house around an hour prior to her being found dead.

The complainant accused the suspect of stealing the gold ornaments and killing his mother by asphyxiation.

Police registered a case against the nominated suspect under sections 302 and 386 of the Pakistan Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

Official sources say that further investigation would require the exhumation of the woman’s body and her autopsy on court orders.

They say that autopsy and forensic reports could help the police to ascertain the facts of the case.

Meanwhile, a man was gunned down by his rivals in Saroki village in Kunjah police precincts.

Reports say that four armed men, including Zainul Abedin and Shahab, opened fire on Ameen, leaving him dead on the spot. The assailants fled the scene.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital, where doctors later conducted an autopsy and handed over the body to the family of the victim.

The police have registered the case against the suspects under sections 302, 34 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the report of Abid, brother of the victim and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...