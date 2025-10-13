Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup as Italy stay in hunt

PARIS: Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to pass 50 international goals in record time as Norway cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Israel on Saturday, edging closer to qualifying for a first World Cup finals since 1998.

Norway now lead Group ‘I’ with 18 points, six more than second-placed Italy, who beat Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn to stay on track for qualification.

Meanwhile, European champion Spain beat Georgia 2-0 in Group ‘E’ while Ruben Neves’ late winner secured a third straight victory for Portugal and a five-point lead over second-placed Hungary in Group ‘F’.

Before the match in Oslo, hundreds of people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration, chanting “Free Palestine” to protest against Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, AFP journalists reported.

Norwegian police dispersed a gathering of pro-Palestinian activists with tear gas and made several arrests.

Inside the Ullevaal Stadium, several dozen Israeli fans waved their country’s flag and a banner reading “Let the Ball Talk!”.

The comfortable win in Oslo leaves Norway firmly in control of the group as they seek a place at next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After a meek performance, Israel take on Italy in Udine on Tuesday knowing they must win to keep alive their fading hopes of qualifying.

Haaland became the fastest player in men’s international football to reach 50 goals for his country and now boasts 51 goals for Norway in just 46 games.

His early penalty was saved by Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz but the referee ordered the spot-kick to be retaken for encroachment inside the area, only for Peretz to parry away Haaland’s second effort.

But Norway forged ahead in the 18th minute through an Anan Khalaili own goal, before Haaland raced clear to score. Norway got their third from an Idan Nachmias own goal.

Manchester City forward Haaland added his second with a powerful header before nodding in to complete his sixth hat-trick for his country with 18 minutes left.

In the group’s other match, Italy — attempting to reach their first World Cup finals since 2014 — moved a step closer thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Pio Esposito in Tallinn.

The Italians move three points ahead of Israel in second place, which offers a play-off spot.

Italy’s meeting with Israel is expected to be a tense affair, surrounded by pro-Palestinian protests and only 5,000 tickets have been sold.

At Elche, Spain tops Group ‘E’ with nine points after a third straight win without conceding a goal.

Missing injured Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, Spain took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Yeremy Pino. Goal-scoring midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-0 with a free kick midway through the second half.

Spain is three points clear of Turkiye, who won 6-1 at Bulgaria with two goals from Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz in Sofia.

Georgia remained third on three while Bulgaria sit bottom, having suffered three consecutive defeats.

“We’re very happy with the victory,” Spain’s defender Pedro Porro told Spain’s TVE. “The team played very well in all aspects of the game. We had to watch out for their transitions and I think the team did very well.

“The defence in general did a great job. It’s our third clean sheet, which is important for building confidence. Now we have another tough match ahead of us on Tuesday.”

Spain host Bulgaria in Valladolid on Tuesday when Georgia visit Turkiye in Izmit.

RONALDO MISSES PENALTY

In Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo had a second-half penalty saved by the legs of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher but Portugal stole a 1-0 win in injury time when Neves scored with a header.

Neves wore the number 21 shirt in tribute to his late international team-mate Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash this year. Jota wore 21 for Portugal.

In the group’s other fixture, the Hungarians beat Armenia 2-0 and the Irish and Armenia face a do-or-die match in Dublin on Tuesday.

In Group ‘K’, Albania kept their World Cup dream alive as they edged Serbia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rey Manaj.

The Albanians are second in their group behind England and four points clear of third-placed Serbia.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Serbian coach Dragan Stojkovic announced his retirement late on Saturday.

“This defeat should not have happened, and I accept responsibility. I’m here to face the consequences,” Stojkovic told a press conference after the match played in the southern town of Leskovac.

“I spoke with the president and secretary general of the Serbian Football Association. I have offered my resignation, they will make an announcement also, but I will not travel to Andorra and lead the team,” he said, quoted by the state-run RTS broadcaster.

Stojkovic, who took over as Serbia coach in 2021, referred to the Balkan’s next World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Tuesday.

In the other game, Andorra drew 2-2 at Latvia.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025