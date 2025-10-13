Experts from six countries join hands to explore future of science, technology

TAXILA: An international conference on multidisciplinary research brought together leading scholars, scientists and innovators from across the globe at the University of Wah (UW), reaffirming Pakistan’s growing role in the global academic and research landscape.

The 10th ‘Multidisciplinary Research International Conference (MRIC-2025)’ concluded on Sunday. The conference was organised under the theme: “Connecting ideas across disciplines for global development.”

The two-day event served as a platform for intellectual exchange and collaborative innovation, featuring participants from China, Japan, Türkiye, UAE, UK, and the US, alongside national researchers, university leaders, and students from across Pakistan. The conference aimed to foster interdisciplinary dialogue, promote sustainable research practices, and encourage solutions-oriented collaborations aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The opening session began with welcome remarks by Prof Dr Amjad Hassan, Director ORIC, University of Wah, who highlighted the institution’s decade-long journey of academic excellence, expanding global partnerships, and growing visibility in international rankings.

He noted that MRIC had evolved into one of the leading research platforms in Pakistan, promoting knowledge integration across disciplines and connecting academia with industry and policy stakeholders.

The conference featured a lineup of international keynote speakers. From the United Kingdom, Prof Dr Atif Azad of Birmingham City University discussed “Trustworthy AI in Adversarial Settings: Simple, Effective Strategies,” emphasising the ethical and security dimensions of artificial intelligence.

Prof Dr Lal Khan Almas from West Texas A&M University, USA, presented on “Empirical Research and Policy Recommendations for Sustainable Agricultural Development,” highlighting climate-smart farming and food security.

Speakers from Türkiye and Japan shared cutting-edge scientific research. Prof Dr Serdar Unlu of Mehmet Akif Ersoy University presented his findings on “Conservation Laws and Collective Vibrations in Nuclei,” while Prof Dr Tomonori Kato from Hosei University, Japan, discussed “Pneumatic Actuators for Advanced Manufacturing Systems.” Another notable presentation came from Prof Dr Tuncay Bayram of Trabzon Technical University, who shared his predictive modeling on fallout distribution from nuclear site attacks using regional wind and climate data.

Chinese scholars also made significant contributions. Dr Cao Zhihong from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences spoke on the “Green Belt and Road Initiative” and its role in sustainable global development. Dr Han Likun from Fudan University explored “The Impact of the 4.2 ka Climate Event on Ancient Asian Civilizations,” while Dr Rao Rao Su from Guangzhou University presented an analysis of “The Spatiotemporal Evolution of the Water Network in the Silk Road Arid Region.”

From the United Kingdom, Dr Azra Meadows of the University of Glasgow highlighted the translational impact of multidisciplinary research on the Sustainable Development Goals, underlining the importance of integrating social sciences with technology and environment-based disciplines.

