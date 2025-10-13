Mismanagement prolongs water-woes in Pind Dadan Khan tehsil

GUJAR KHAN: The water woes of residents of Pind Dadan Khan tehsil remain unresolved as most of the areas located at the foots of Khewra Salt Range are devoid of water.

Alarge number of localities in the area were being supplied highly contaminated and odorous water through the supply lines of the municipal committee.

Locals said that the water was contaminated due to mixing of sewage in the drains. The residents told this reporter that the stink flowing out of water taps was intolerable even to see while they had no option but to make futile efforts to filter it. Family members and children suffer intestinal disorders, they added.

The assistant commissioner Pind Dadan Khan, who is also the administrator of the municipality, did not respond to a request for comment.

However, Haseeb Siddique, the chief officer (CO) of the civic agency, said the pipleline of 8 inch dia was damaged affecting the water supply to Kot Sultan, Alim Shah, Islamia School and Subhania localities of the town.

He said the pipeline that was supplying water to 15% area of the city has now been repaired and the issue resolved.

Reacting to non-availability of water in Bhailwaal, the residents had to stage a protest demonstration and block roads.

The protesters chanted slogans against the tehsil administration and later the roads were cleared after negotiations with the assistant commissioner, subdivisional officer of public health engineering (PHE) and DSP Pind Dadan Khan.

On the other hand, the residents of Kahana village have been forced to fetch dirty water from ponds as the water supply was not reaching the village located at the tail end of Niromi Dhann supply system due to rampant water theft in the way.

When the issue was highlighted on June 1 in Dawn, the authorities got active for some days over the instructions from higher authorities in Lahore.

However another water supply scheme dedicated for Kahana and Buggah villages laid from riverside was lying un-operated for many years.

The superintending engineer Mohammad Hasnain taking initiative got the water supply electrified on August 19. Muhammad Saqib, a resident of Kahana, village told Dawn that after electrification of water supply scheme it was hoped that fresh water would be made available. He egretted that so far water supply scheme and pipelines laid many years ago could not be set functional.

Ali Haider, XEN PHED, when contacted for his comments on Kahana and Bhugga issue of water supply, admitted that the operationalisation of the water supply scheme was delayed after electrification. He added that the pipelines laid years ago were choked and their cleaning and necessary repair would be completed during the next 10 days.

The residents of Pind Dadan Khan have urged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to order for regular follow up on water shortage issues of villages in Salt Range belt of Jhelum district and approve a comprehensive plan for permanent solution to the water scarcity issues in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025