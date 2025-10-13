Thousands appear in test for free computer education

MANSEHRA: A large number of young women turned up for a written test organised by the Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF), a charity of Jamaat-i-Islami, under its Bano Qabil programme, which aims to provide free computer education and training in freelancing and self-employment.

“A record number of youngsters, including women, have appeared twice in the written tests organised for qualification in the free computer education programme,” Abdul Razzaq Abbasi, the Jamaat’s divisional emir, told reporters here on Sunday.

The tests were held at Thakra Stadium, where an unprecedented number of candidates appeared to secure admission in various computer courses.

“We have never witnessed such a large number of applicants before. Even though seating arrangements were made for around 20,000 candidates in the first session thousands were unable to take the test due to capacity issues,” Mr Abbasi said.

He added that, in response, a second session was arranged where an equally large number of male and female candidates appeared again.

HEALTH WORKERS SECURITY: Mansehra deputy commissioner Mian Behzad Adil has said over 1,700 policemen would be deployed for the security of health workers administering polio drops to 326,000 children during the national immunisation drive starting from Monday (today).

“We have declared our district as highly sensitive in terms of vulnerability to the crippling poliovirus, as two positive cases have recently been reported in the neighbouring Lower Kohistan and Torghar districts,” he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

District health officer Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada and district polio coordinator Dr Idrees also briefed the media about the National Immunisation Days (NID) campaign.

The deputy commissioner said polio refusal cases in the district had plunged to near zero due to strict administrative action against non-compliant parents.

Speaking on the occasion, district polio coordinator Dr Idrees said: “The campaign will run from October 7 to 16. A total of 1,641 teams, including fixed and transit, have been constituted for the drive,” he added.

In a separate development, the police on Sunday said no one would be allowed to organise musical nights at the Shogran tourist resort.

“We cannot allow anybody to challenge the writ of the government by indulging in vulgarity under the guise of musical nights,” DSP Balakot Sadaqat Nisar told reporters.

He said a police team led by him visited the tourist resort to verify reports about a musical event being planned in a local hotel.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025