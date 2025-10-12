Zidane confirms ambition to coach France

Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Sunday he would one day like to coach the France national team, but did not say if he was hoping to take over from outgoing boss Didier Deschamps.

Zidane, who scored twice in France’s 1998 World Cup final win over Brazil, led Real Madrid to three Champions League titles in his only previous senior head coaching role.

“I’m sure I’ll get back into coaching,” Zidane said at an event organised by Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen now, what I want one day is to coach the national team.”

The 53-year-old is the favourite to take over from Deschamps when the 2018 World Cup-winning coach steps down after next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The most important thing is to have a passion for football and to want to pass on something to your players, what you have in you, deep within you,” added Zidane, whose second spell in charge of Real Madrid ended in 2021.

“A coach has an important role in the success of his team. In my opinion his energy and desire are 80 percent of whether things go well. “