DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2022

Qatar to re-install Zinedine Zidane’s statue that sparked backlash

Reuters Published June 7, 2022 - Updated June 7, 2022 08:04am
DOHA: An Oct 7, 2013, file photo shows a man taking pictures of a bronze sculpture, Coup de Tete by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed, during its installation in Doha, Qatar. The work portrays French footballer Zinedine Zidane headbutting Italian player Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup.—Reuters
DOHA: An Oct 7, 2013, file photo shows a man taking pictures of a bronze sculpture, Coup de Tete by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed, during its installation in Doha, Qatar. The work portrays French footballer Zinedine Zidane headbutting Italian player Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup.—Reuters

DOHA: Qatar plans to re-install a sculpture immortalising French-Algerian soccer player Zinedine Zidane’s head butt during the 2006 World Cup final, which had been removed in 2013 amid a domestic backlash, the head of Qatar Museums said on Monday.

The 5-metre bronze work called Coup de Tete was removed days after its unveiling after people in the conservative Muslim country criticised it for promoting idolatry and others said it encouraged violence.

“Evolution happens in societies. It takes time and people may criticise something to begin with, but then understand it and get used to it,” said Qatar Museums Chairperson Sheikha al-Mayassa al-Thani, who is the sister of Qatar’s ruling emir.

She said the original site on the capital’s seafront corniche was “not right” and that the sculpture would be remounted at a new sports museum in Doha, which is hosting soccer’s World Cup later this year.

Some conservative Muslims believe artistic depictions of human forms should be forbidden to avoid idolatry. Although statues are on public display in many Muslim countries, they are less common in the Arab Gulf.

The sculpture by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed depicts the moment during extra time in the 2006 World Cup final when Zidane head-butted Italy’s Marco Materazzi. Zidane was sent off and Italy went on to beat France on penalties.

Al-Mayassa told reporters the aim of displaying the work was to promote conversations about “stress on athletes...and the importance of dealing with issues of mental health”.

“Zidane is a great friend of Qatar. And he’s a great role model for the Arab world,” she said. “Art, like anything else, is a matter of taste. Our goal is to empower people.”

Published in Dawn,June 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Toxic narrative
Updated 07 Jun, 2022

Toxic narrative

When officials linked to India’s ruling party publicly started attacking Islam’s sacred figures, a red line was crossed.
Electoral roll controversy
07 Jun, 2022

Electoral roll controversy

THE Election Commission of Pakistan finds itself in the middle of another needless controversy. The commission...
Shadow economy
07 Jun, 2022

Shadow economy

THERE’S no right way of accurately measuring the undocumented part of an economy. Hence, the size of Pakistan’s...
No more perks
Updated 06 Jun, 2022

No more perks

The government must impose highly visible, across-the-board austerity measures on the ruling elite immediately.
Transport blues
06 Jun, 2022

Transport blues

AS fuel prices go through the roof — with more shocks likely — the state needs to seriously revamp the public...
Screening civil servants
06 Jun, 2022

Screening civil servants

THE government has attracted significant flak for ‘officially’ empowering the ISI, the country’s premier spy...