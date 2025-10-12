Lebanon slams Israeli strike on civilian sites

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday condemned an overnight Israeli strike on civilian sites, which reportedly killed at least one person and which Israel said targeted Hezbollah infrastructure.

“Once again, southern Lebanon has been the target of a heinous Israeli aggression against civilian installations — without justification or pretext,” Aoun said.

“The seriousness of this latest attack lies in the fact that it comes after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” he added, questioning whether Israel now sought to expand its attacks on Lebanon.

The health ministry said one person was killed and seven wounded in the strike on the Al-Msayleh area in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military shortly thereafter said in a statement that it struck and dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where “engineering machinery” was located.

Later on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry reported that another Israeli attack on a vehicle in Burj al-Qalaouiyah, also in southern Lebanon, killed one person.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Burj al-Qalaouiyah strike.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out 10 raids targeting bulldozer and excavator yards in Al-Msayleh, destroying more than 300 vehicles.

