Concerns raised over normalising love, abuse and patriarchy in dramas

KARACHI: Focussing on some new serials that have caught the attention of not just local but international audiences too, the Uks Research Centre, through its forum Hopscotch, organised a thought-provoking online discussion on Saturday on the subject of ‘Love, abuse and patriarchy: what are Pakistani dramas normalising?’

The discussion remained, mostly, on three serials, namely, Parwarish, Main Manto Nahi Hoon and Case No 9.

To get the ball rolling, the Uks director said the recently concluded serial Pawarish was different as it focused on youth and had a freshness about it.

“It also raised the issue of mental health in such a way that both children and grown-ups could learn from it,” she pointed out the positives. “But there should have been a trigger warning for scenes in which they show the girl facing stress. Uks and Hopscotch highlighted this and later on they did start giving a trigger warning, which was very good,” she appreciated.

Participants of an online discussion appreciate issues raised in Parwarish, Case No 9

Journalist Injie Anis also appreciated another aspect of the serial. She said that instead of stereotyping them the story portrayed married couples, including the grandparents, like normal couples, which was also refreshing. “They have their issues and arguments here and there, which makes them normal,” she said.

Educationist Gul Jaffri recalled lines which depicted wearing of bangles akin to behaving like a woman and hence showing it as a weakness.

The Uks director said that writing is one matter and understanding and deciphering another. “When one character mocks someone by saying he should be wearing bangles, another character should call him out for his old fashioned notions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rafia Arshad said that there were many things that one could relate to in Parwarish.

None of the participants had anything positive to say about Main Manto Nahin Hoon. They regretted how a big production with big actors and amazing camera work has all of its characters fallen off grace.

Rashida Dohad, who is the executive director of the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation, also said that the plot of Main Manto Nahin Hoon revolves around generational vengeance and people settling scores.

The Uks director said that the name of the play is not right. “I have read Manto all my life and it is traumatic finding his name linked to such a play,” she said.

Women’s rights activist Khawar Mumtaz wondered why actors agree on playing objectionable roles where they have to blindly follow a script. She also said that Pakistani dramas are showing too much physical abuse from men while the women are portrayed as weak.

But she agreed, like everyone else, that the serial Case No 9 was a brilliant play.

“The serial is breaking new ground,” said Gul Jaffri. “The writing is brilliant and it shows the vulnerability of a divorced woman. Even with a negative narrative, it is hitting the right notes,” she added.

While discussing the story of the serial, women’s rights activist Nasreen Siddiqui said that she has worked closely with the organisation War Against Rape, which was formed to break the silence on rape. “It is a well-researched and commendable effort breaking the silence every which way,” she said.

Rashida Dohad also said that it is one play which deserves 100 per cent backing from all women. “The plot is good, the script is good and the acting is good. The director has dealt very well with a serious subject. But it is a difficult watch,” she said.

The Uks director said that despite all that, Case No 9 got a negative response from people who think that it is too open about a taboo subject. “Therefore, it should carry a PG rating. But showing it openly was important as it spreads awareness. Watching it is a good learning experience but it can do with less crying as the woman who is fighting back to get justice for herself should be strong,” she concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025