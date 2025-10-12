Arrest warrant issued against Workers’ Welfare Board secy over failure to appear in court

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant for arr­est, and show-cause notice to secretary of the Workers’ Welfare Board (WWB), summoning him to appear in court on Oct 14.

The two-member constitutional bench, comprising Justices Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Riazat Ali Sahar, passed the directive on a petition filed by Mushtaq Ahmed and others, against the WWB’s failure to regularise their services.

The applicant’s counsel, Achar Gabol, informed the court that his client was dismissed from the job because he was not regularised.

The court inquired about the secretary’s absence whereupon a representative of the WWB Askar Shah sought time for his appearance, said Mr Gabol.

Bench summons health secretary

The bench summoned health secretary over his failure to upgrade Naushahro Feroze Civil Hospital in a contempt of court case the same day.

The bench comprising Justices Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Riazat Ali Sahar issued a notice to health secretary, Rehan Baloch, and demanded a response by Oct 24 on the contempt of court petition filed by Younis Rajpar against the government’s failure to provide facilities to the Naushahro Feroze Civil Hospital.

The applicant’s counsel, Abdul Rahim Mahar, stated that despite a court order issued in 2022, the Naushahro Feroze Civil Hospital had not been upgraded or equipped with required facilities.

He informed the court that the Civil Hospital’s cardiac ward was non-functional, ventilators had gone missing, there was no laboratory, and the facility faced shortage of medicines and doctors.

The court questioned Director General Health Hyderabad, Waqar Memon, regarding the status of the court’s order and the officer informed the court that they had already written to the authorities concerned about the upgradation of the Civil Hospital and would inform the court once its order was implemented.

The applicant’s counsel argued that the secretary of health had also provided a written assurance in 2022, but no action had been taken since then.

The court issued summons to the health secretary and adjourned the hearing to Oct 24.

DHO Ghulam Qadir Chandio, medical superintendent Muhammad Mubeen Rajput, and Naushahro Feroze Deputy Commissioner Arsalan Saleem also appeared before the court.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025