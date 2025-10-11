E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Shooter killed after Ahmadis’ worship place attacked in Chiniot

Imran Gabol Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:45am
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo

LAHORE: Six security guards were injured when an attacker opened fire outside an Ahmadi community’s worship place in Chenab Nagar, Chiniot district, on Friday.

Shortly after the shooting, two policemen depl­oyed on the opposite side of the road retaliated and killed him.

CCTV footage showed a suspect carrying a pistol approached the worship place, Baitul Mehdi, in Rab­wah and opened fire on the security guards, who were volunteers from the community. Six gu­a­­­rds were injured, but they managed to close the main gate of the worship place.

The injured guards were shifted to a nearby hospital where four were reported to be stable while two remained critical. Police shifted the body of the attacker to the morgue.

Attack condemned

Ahmadi community spo­k­e­sperson Aamir Mahm­ood condemned the attack, saying that continuous hate speeches were being made against the community. He urged the state to take notice of such hateful rhetoric and take strict action against those responsible. He demanded effective measures to ensure the safety of Ahmadi community members.

Chiniot DPO Abdullah Ahmad told Dawn that the worship place had been attacked by a gunman, resulting in injuries to six private security guards.

He said police and the guards returned fire, killing the attacker on the spot. One of the guards was in critical condition, while five were stable, he added. He said the attacker had arrived in a car along with another person. His identification card was recovered from the vehicle.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...