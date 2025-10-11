Shooter killed after Ahmadis’ worship place attacked in Chiniot

LAHORE: Six security guards were injured when an attacker opened fire outside an Ahmadi community’s worship place in Chenab Nagar, Chiniot district, on Friday.

Shortly after the shooting, two policemen depl­oyed on the opposite side of the road retaliated and killed him.

CCTV footage showed a suspect carrying a pistol approached the worship place, Baitul Mehdi, in Rab­wah and opened fire on the security guards, who were volunteers from the community. Six gu­a­­­rds were injured, but they managed to close the main gate of the worship place.

The injured guards were shifted to a nearby hospital where four were reported to be stable while two remained critical. Police shifted the body of the attacker to the morgue.

Attack condemned

Ahmadi community spo­k­e­sperson Aamir Mahm­ood condemned the attack, saying that continuous hate speeches were being made against the community. He urged the state to take notice of such hateful rhetoric and take strict action against those responsible. He demanded effective measures to ensure the safety of Ahmadi community members.

Chiniot DPO Abdullah Ahmad told Dawn that the worship place had been attacked by a gunman, resulting in injuries to six private security guards.

He said police and the guards returned fire, killing the attacker on the spot. One of the guards was in critical condition, while five were stable, he added. He said the attacker had arrived in a car along with another person. His identification card was recovered from the vehicle.

