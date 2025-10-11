E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Bomb blast kills 10-year-old boy in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad

Ali Jan Mangi Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 08:50am
It is not known who the intended target of the attack was, police say. — AFP/File
DERA MURAD JAMALI: A 10-year-old boy was killed and his younger brother seriously injured on Friday when a bomb exploded in the bypass area of Jaffarabad district, police said.

Police said unknown miscreants had planted an explosive device at the zero point of the Dera Allahyar bypass. The device detonated as the brothers were passing, killing 10-year-old Zakir Ali Domki. His brother, identified as Siraj Ahmed Domki, was seriously injured in the blast.

Authorities rushed to the site and transported the body and the injured boy to a district hospital.

“Both brothers were passing through the area when a blast took place, which smashed the windowpanes of many shops and buildings,” SHO Javed Ahmed of Dera Allahyar police said.

SHO Ahmed said it was not known who the intended target of the attack was, adding that a further investigation was in progress.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

