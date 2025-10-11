E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Trump threatens to scrap summit with Xi, speaks of ‘massive’ tariffs

AFP Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to scrap a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this month, slamming Beijing for “hostile trade practices” and threatening “massive” tariffs.

In a lengthy and unexpected Truth Social post, Trump railed against China imposing export controls on rare earth minerals _ a critical component in modern technology.

“Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile,” Trump said in the post, which he sent as he headed for a medical check-up at a military hospital near Washington.

“I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” he said, adding that he had also seen no reason to call Xi about the issue.

Trump added: “One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America.”

Wall Street stocks quickly tumbled into negative territory as traders worried the simmering trade war between Washington and Beijing could reignite.

As recently as last week Trump had stressed the importance of his plans to meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which was to be their first encounter since the US president returned to power in January.

He had also said that he would travel to China next year.

But in his post on Friday, Trump said China had sent letters to countries around the world detailing export controls on “each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China.”

Lying in wait

“There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World `captive’, but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time,” Trump wrote.

He accused Beijing of “lying in wait” despite what he characterised as six months of good relations, adding that he had not spoken to Xi about the matter.

Trump also questioned whether the timing of China’s announcement was designed to take the shine off the Gaza ceasefire deal that he brokered this week between Israel and Hamas. Rare earth elements are critical to manufacturing everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to military hardware and renewable energy technology. China dominates global production and processing of these materials.

Trump said other countries had contacted the United States expressing anger over China’s “great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere”. He characterised China’s approach as building monopoly positions on magnets and other elements, calling it “a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least”.

“Dependent on what China says about the hostile `order’ that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move,” he said.

Washington and Beijing engaged in a tit-for-tat tariffs war earlier this year that threatened to effectively halt trade between the world’s two largest economies.

Both sides eventually agreed to de-escalate tensions, but the truce has been shaky.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...