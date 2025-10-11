Four policemen booked for alleged abduction, fake narcotics case

ISLAMABAD: Four policemen and an unidentified person were booked over their alleged involvement in kidnapping a man, subjecting him to torture, and registering a fake drug peddling case against him, Dawn has learnt.

The case was registered under the directives of the Islamabad High Court after the man’s wife approached the court and submitted a petition seeking orders for its registration.

The case was registered under Section 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the PPC and Section 155-C (Penalty for certain types of misconduct by police officers guilty of any willful breach or neglect of any provision of law, rule, regulation or order which they are bound to observe or obey) of the Police Order 2002, in response to a complaint lodged by Robina Akhter.

The FIR was registered against four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, stationed with a senior officer of the Security Division.

According to the FIR, her husband left for the mosque to offer Isha prayers on September 12, 2024. On his way back home, a man carrying a helmet and a shopper intercepted and overpowered him when he reached a street near the mosque.

Two policemen in uniform also arrived on a motorcycle and started beating him. Later, they abducted him and kept him in illegal custody for five hours. Afterwards, a case was registered against him at the Sabzi Mandi police station in response to a complaint lodged by another assistant sub-inspector.

Sources in the police said that on September 12, 2024, the Sabzi Mandi police registered the case under Section 9(1) 3C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA). According to the CNSA FIR, a three-member police team was present at Gate No 2 of Sabzi Mandi for drug peddling checks when, at around 12:00am (midnight), they spotted a man acting suspiciously. The police overpowered him and during a search recovered 1,330 grams of charas from him.

The sources further said that the man was later sent to jail on judicial remand, where he remained until the trial was completed, after which he was acquitted. His wife then approached the area police and senior officers, lodging separate complaints against the policemen who had fabricated the narcotics case against her husband. However, the police refused to take action.

Subsequently, she filed a separate petition in the court seeking orders for registration of a case against the policemen.

When contacted, the investigation officer of the case registered on her complaint confirmed that the narcotics case against the man was quashed and he was later released from jail.

The IO said the woman had lodged a couple of such complaints against the police. He added that her husband had a criminal record and cases had previously been registered against him.

