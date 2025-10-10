E-Paper | October 10, 2025

‘ASWJ activist’ shot dead in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 09:18am
Picture shows a person holding a gun. — Reuters/File
KARACHI: A worker of the outlawed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) was shot dead while another was injured in a suspected targeted attack on the main University Road on Thursday, police and party officials said.

Mobina Town SHO Mohammed Nawaz told Dawn that Mohammed Anas, 22, and Shahid Sharif, 32, had arrived near the Samama Shopping Complex on a motorcycle. He added that Anas was talking to someone by his mobile phone when a lone suspect approached and opened fire. The assailant fled along with his associate, who was waiting nearby on a motorcycle.

Anas was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The injured man was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where his condition was said to be improving.

The officer said the deceased had suffered two bullet wounds, including one to the head. He added that the victim, who was affiliated with the religious party, had apparently been called to the scene by someone for a business matter.

CCTV footage circulating on social media showed a lone suspect wearing trousers, shirt and cap walking to the scene. He shot Anas and his friend at close range before fleeing towards his waiting companion on the motorcycle parked paces away.

The officer said it appeared to be a case of ‘targeted killing’, though the exact motive was still being ascertained.

Meanwhile, an ASWJ spokesperson said in a statement that the victim was the party’s information secretary in Baldia Town and a religious tutor (Qari), while the injured man was also their supporter. The deceased originally hailed from Azad Kashmir.

The party termed the incident an act of terrorism and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

