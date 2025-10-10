E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Pakistan fed up with terrorism, Asif tells Kabul

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said there was a proposal that a diplomatic mission be sent to Afghan­istan to convince the interim Taliban government to dismantle safe havens used by the terror outfits to foment terrorism in Pakistan, warning that a failure to rein in terrorism could lead to ‘collateral damage’.

Speaking in the Nati­onal Assembly, the minister said there was a proposal to send a delegation to Kabul within the next couple of days to inform the Taliban rulers that cross-border terrorism was not tolerable anymore. He also warned Kabul, as well as ‘facilitators’ of terrorists inside the country, of severe consequences.

Mr Asif said there was a need to give a unified response to those who were providing shelter to terrorists, whether inside Pakistan or in Afgha­nistan. According to the minister, if security forces come under attack from a village or from any place where militants are taking shelter, then “collateral damage” in response to that attack cannot be ruled out. He went on to add that “enough is enough”.

He revealed that three years ago, when he and the then-ISI chief had visited Afghanistan, the Afghan government had demanded Rs10 billion for relocating TTP terrorists from the Pak-Afghan border areas to other parts of the country. However, they did not guarantee that this financing would put an end to these attacks, he added.

The defence minister’s warning came after a series of terrorist attacks in tribal areas in which a number of armed forces personnel lost their lives.

He said the issue of terrorism required a united approach beyond political or regional divisions. “Our political matters—whether related to Karachi, Sialkot, or Peshawar—can wait for another day. Today, our focus should be on how to eliminate this menace of terrorism once and for all,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said that political and ideological differences should be set aside when it comes to national security.

The minister called upon all federal and provincial governments, including those of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad, to stand together in solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the families of martyrs.

At the outset, the National Assembly presided over by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah suspended its normal business and opened the house for paying tributes to the martyrs of the armed forces. The house offered Fateha for the 11 officers and soldiers who embraced martyrdom during an operation in Orakzai and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its territory and defeat terrorism through unity, determination.

Former prime minister and the PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also urged all political forces to show unity against terrorism in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, former NA speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser, while paying tribute to the armed forces, urged that the government policy towards restive areas and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) must be changed to provide better infrastructure, job opportunities and educational facilities to the people of these areas.

JUI-F MNA Shahida Akhtar said Pakistan was facing multifaceted challenges, emphasising the need to strengthen the state and its institutions instead of engaging in political rivalries or personal agendas.

She called upon all political parties to rise above their differences and take a unified stance against terrorism. “This house should not only unite in times of external threats or natural disasters but also for the welfare of our people and the stability of Pakistan,” she said.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

