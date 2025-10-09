JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman calls for ‘like-minded countries’ to unite to stop Gaza assault

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for unity among all “like-minded” countries to put pressure on Israel to cease its assault on Gaza.

Addressing a march for Gaza in Islamabad, Rehman said, “The issue is not solved with talks alone.

“The day Arab countries, Turkiye, and all Muslim countries, as well as like-minded countries including Spain, Ireland, South Africa … announce, ‘If Israel attacks, we will attack Israel’ — then believe me, Netanyahu will not have the courage to take any action,” he said.

“If Hamas … can keep their hostages for two years, then why can’t these armies contribute?”

“What Hamas decides will be our decision, and the whole world should recognise Hamas,” he said.