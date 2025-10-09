E-Paper | October 09, 2025

JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman calls for ‘like-minded countries’ to unite to stop Gaza assault

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 11:55am

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for unity among all “like-minded” countries to put pressure on Israel to cease its assault on Gaza.

Addressing a march for Gaza in Islamabad, Rehman said, “The issue is not solved with talks alone.

“The day Arab countries, Turkiye, and all Muslim countries, as well as like-minded countries including Spain, Ireland, South Africa … announce, ‘If Israel attacks, we will attack Israel’ — then believe me, Netanyahu will not have the courage to take any action,” he said.

“If Hamas … can keep their hostages for two years, then why can’t these armies contribute?”

“What Hamas decides will be our decision, and the whole world should recognise Hamas,” he said.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addresses the Gaza March in Islamabad on October 9.
